Photo of the Day: Sappy shadow couple embraces on White Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Today, March 14, is White Day in Japan, a Japanese version of Valentine's day, a netizen on Breaking News Commune posted a bizarre photo of a shadow cast by a tree seeming to resemble a couple embracing and kissing.

Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) user 言午許 posted the image this morning saying "First thing in the morning of Valentine's day and even the trees are flashing. What's up with that?"

White Day in Japan is the day men are supposed to give gifts to women who had given them a gift on the traditional Western Valentine's day the month earlier. The tradition started as a marketing ploy by a confectionery association in 1978 to get men to give white chocolate to women and eventually all matter of white-colored gifts. The practice has since spread to neighboring South Korea, China, and Taiwan.



Tree's shadow resembling a couple embracing. (Photo by 爆料公社 user 言午許)

As could be expected, there a plethora of comments by Breaking News Commune users venting their frustration with having to deal with all the sappy sentiment of yet another Valentine's Day:

"I'm looking at a little child getting ready to feed a dog which is happily standing up on its hind legs."

"Time to trim the leaves!"

"The single dog must be thinking even the tree is blinding me. I'm going to go under the tree and empty my bladder to vent my frustration."

"Where is this tree? I'll chop it down. Death to Valentine's Day!"

"My chainsaw is ready"