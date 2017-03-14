Ex-Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou indicted over secrets leak

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's China-friendly ex-president Ma Ying-jeou has been indicted over the leaking of classified information involving suspected influence peddling by a powerful opposition lawmaker.

The Taipei District Public Prosecutor's Office found after a six-month probe that Ma broke laws on the protection of personal information, release of secrets and communications security and surveillance.

Ma, 66, a U.S.-educated legal scholar, was credited with substantially improving Taiwan's relations with rival China.

Ma's indictment Tuesday comes more than a year after his Nationalist Party was soundly defeated at the polls by the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party.

China cut off contacts with the self-governing island's government in May in protest at new President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to acknowledge its claim that Taiwan and the Chinese mainland are part of a single Chinese nation.