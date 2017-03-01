Okura Prestige Taipei Hotel apologizes for serving expired food

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Japanese-owned five-star Okura Prestige Taipei Hotel (大倉九和) apologized Tuesday following allegations its kitchens used moldy products and ingredients past their expiration date.

The accusations came from a former cook at a news conference hosted by Taipei City Councilor Wang Wei-chung (王威中) of the Democratic Progressive Party.

The ex-cook, surnamed Lin, said that last September, she found out that the hotel prepared frozen shrimps with an expiration date clearly labeled as June 8, 2016. In October, she saw moldy taro and fish which had turned black, yet the deputy chef ordered them to be cooked and turned into another fish product before serving, Lin said.

She took pictures of the evidence and produced them at Tuesday’s news conference. She said she had mentioned the problems to management, but no reaction had been forthcoming. After a minor traffic accident in February, she had unexpectedly been dismissed, Lin said.

Inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration visited the hotel on Taipei City’s Nanjing East Road Sec.1 Tuesday morning, and invited management over for a talk at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

If violations of food safety laws were found, the hotel could be faced with a fine ranging from NT$60,000 (US$1,900) to NT$200 million (US$6.4 million).

The hotel’s Japanese general manager apologized for the incident, while the hotel explained it had returned the frozen shrimps to their supplier. The taros became moldy because staff had left them in storage for too long, the hotel said, adding it was working on compensation measures for consumers.