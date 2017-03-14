Venezuela qualifies for second round of WBC

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and Rougned Odor had a long RBI single during a three-run ninth inning and Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 4-3 on Monday night to qualify for the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

Cabrera blasted a shot over center field to tie it at 2 and then Odor smacked his single to put Venezuela ahead. Odor later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Alcides Escobar.

Venezuela will face the United States on Wednesday in San Diego.

The Venezuelans advanced despite allowing 35 runs in the first round, the third highest mark in the history of the tournament. South Africa and China allowed 38 each in 2006.

Venezuela joined Puerto Rico as the two teams that moved on from Group D.

Italy got a solo homer from Alex Liddi in the bottom of the ninth, but Francisco Rodriguez then got three ground outs for the save. Italy finished 1-3 in the tournament.