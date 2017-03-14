BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korea's acting leader on Tuesday turned down the resignation offers made by senior advisers to ousted President Park Geun-hye. SENT: 300 words.

SKOREA-POLITICS-STUDENT MOVEMENT - When the Constitutional Court removed South Korean President Park Geun-hye from office, there were waves of messages thanking students at one South Korean university for starting the historic change. By Youkyung Lee. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA - Malaysia's deputy premier says the body of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month, has been embalmed to better preserve it, and that about 50 North Koreans whose work permits have expired will be deported. SENT: 450 words.

NEW ZEALAND-TRUMP IMMIGRATION — It's one thing to talk about changing allegiance to another country when a new president is elected. It's another thing to go ahead and do it. By Nick Perry. SENT: 850 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-BEAUTY AND THE BEAST — Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie "Beauty and the Beast" in mainly Muslim Malaysia, even though film censors said Tuesday it had been approved with a minor cut involving a "gay moment." By Eileen Ng. SENT: 330 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-GREAT HALL-TINY MOMENTS - The annual session of China's ceremonial legislature is designed to awe onlookers with its size and sweep, with nearly 3,000 delegates and hordes of journalists and others gathered in the cavernous auditorium of the hulking Great Hall of the People. SENT: 250 words, photo gallery.

FINANCE AND BUSINESS

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian stock markets drifted with little movement on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting and a batch of economic and political events around the world later this week. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 430 words, photos.

