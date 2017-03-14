Rockies' Desmond needs hand surgery, no return date set

The Colorado Rockies now need a second plan for first base.

Rockies newcomer Ian Desmond will have surgery on his broken left hand, the team said Monday without announcing a timetable for his return.

Desmond was injured Sunday when he was hit by a pitch from Cincinnati righty Rookie Davis. The surgery will be Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the Rockies have their spring training camp.

The Rockies signed Desmond to a $70 million, five-year contract in the offseason to add another potent bat. He is making the transition to first base after entering the major leagues as a shortstop and playing in the outfield last year with Texas.

Desmond hit .285 last season with 22 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Jordan Patterson, Gerardo Parra, Stephen Cardullo and Mark Reynolds figure to get more work at first base. Reynolds played the position for the Rockies last season before breaking his left hand/wrist for a second time in mid-September.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES:

TIGERS 3, NATIONALS 3, 10 INNINGS

Detroit starter Justin Verlander pitched one-hit ball for 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. J.D. Martinez homered off Washington ace Stephen Strasburg.

Strasburg gave up two runs and three hits in four innings, striking out five and walking none.

CARDINALS 6, ASTROS 3

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and Jhonny Peralta and Stephen Piscotty added RBI doubles for St. Louis. Gyorko hit a career-high 30 home runs last year, but it's unclear what position he will occupy this season.

Michael Wacha allowed two runs in five innings for the Cardinals.

Colin Moran, a former 2013 first-round pick, hit a two-run double for Houston.

ORIOLES 6, PHILLIES 4

Mark Trumbo and Hyun Soo Kim each hit RBI singles for Baltimore. Caleb Joseph and prospect Joey Rickard homered for the Orioles — Joseph is competing for the starting catcher spot left open when Matt Wieters signed with Washington.

Jeremy Hellickson struggled again for Philadelphia, allowing five earned runs through four innings, giving him a 6.92 spring ERA. Brock Stassi and Nick Williams hit solo homers for the Phillies.

BRAVES 7, PIRATES 6

Atlanta starter Bartolo Colon allowed five runs and eight hits and two walk in three innings. John Danks went the final three innings, giving up a run and striking out four.

Adam Frazier went 4 for 4 with a double, scoring two runs and driving in two for Pittsburgh.

TWINS 9, RAYS 4

Michael Tonkin, Ryan O'Rourke, Buddy Boshers and Randy Rosario shut down the Rays over the final four innings, scattering three hits. Niko Goodrum hit a three-run homer for Minnesota.

Highly touted prospect Jose De Leon, hit hard in his first spring start, allowed three runs in three innings.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3

J.A. Happ gave up a run in his four-inning start and Toronto reliever Mat Latos allowed a run on one hit in two innings. Kendrys Morales hit his second spring homer and also singled, raising his batting average to .474.

Steven Wright worked two perfect innings for Boston. Rusney Castillo continued his bid to impress the Red Sox by hitting his first home run, and is batting .429. Mitch Moreland also hit his first homer.

METS 6, MARLINS 4

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard worked into the fourth inning, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out four. Tim Tebow got his first hit in a major league game, singling in the fifth off Kyle Lobstein. Asdrubal Cabrera doubled and homered and Lucas Duda, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson also homered.

Severino Gonzales worked four innings in the start for Miami, giving up three runs on four hits. Justin Boer homered off Syndergaard.

BREWERS 24, MARINERS 3

Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs. Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma was tagged for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings, and Milwaukee added 10 more in the fourth.

Orlando Arcia, Travis Shaw and Keon Broxton all homered for the Brewers.

WHITE SOX 9, INDIANS 5

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco was touched up for eight runs, all in the second inning on homers. Cody Asche and Rymer Liriano hit two-run shots and Tyler Saladino finished it off with a grand slam.

Yan Gomes homered and Edwin Encarnacion added a pair of RBI singles for the Indians.

REDS 3, ATHLETICS 1

Brandon Dixon homered and drove in all three runs for Cincinnati. Minor league prospect Amir Garrett threw four no-hit innings and has an 0.79 spring ERA.

Chris Parmelee hit a solo homer and Kendall Graveman allowed three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings for Oakland.

CUBS 3, PADRES 1

Cubs starter John Lackey worked three innings, allowing a run and three hits. Ian Happ went 3 for 3 with his third home run.

Luis Perdomo threw 99 pitches over 3 2/3 innings in the start for the Padres, giving up two runs on five hits, walking two and throwing a wild pitch. Cory Spangenberg doubled twice.

ROYALS 4, ROCKIES 2

Chris Young pitched four scoreless innings in the start for the Royals, scattering four hits. Travis Wood had a rocky fifth inning, giving up two runs on three hits. Jorge Bonifacio hit his second homer.

Charlie Blackmon was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and D.J. LeMahieu homered for Colorado.

DODGERS 3, ANGELS 1

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, and the only hit he gave up was a home run by Albert Pujols.

Ricky Nolasco went four innings in the start for the Angels, giving up four hits and allowing three earned runs.

RANGERS 7, GIANTS 1

Texas starter Yu Darvish threw 28 pitches in the first but struck out three. He finished with six strikeouts and 63 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Carlos Gomez hit an opposite-field grand slam, and Elvis Andrus had two hits and an RBI.

San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija went 3 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits and five earned runs. Hunter Pence had an RBI single.