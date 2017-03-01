Customs seizes marijuana packaged as tea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Aviation Police Office said today that it seized more than 1 kg of marijuana hidden inside tea packages on Saturday.

The drugs were discovered when the parcel was X-rayed at customs. On the customs declaration form, the sender wrote that the parcel contained “decorations.” The X-ray found 1,092 grams of marijuana hidden in two Tie Guan Yin (鐵觀音) tea packages. The “tea” was sent to the Civil Aviation Administration Medical Center for testing, which returned positive results for marijuana.

The marijuana is estimated to be worth NT$10 million (US$323,000).

Police in New Taipei City’s Xinzhuang District arrested the intended recipient of the package yesterday. He is identified as a 31-year-old male with a record of robbery and theft who claimed to be helping another man allegedly named Chen Yun-shi (陳韻詩) who offered to pay NT$10,000 for help with the delivery, according to CNA.