Former President indicted for leaking confidential information

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted former President Ma Ying-jeou for leaking confidential information in a wiretapping case dating back to 2013.

Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said today that they found Ma in violation of the Communication Security and Surveillance Act and Personal Information Protection Act in connection with a wiretapping case in 2013.

Ma was accused by Democratic Progressive Party legislator Ker Chien-ming in 2013 of receiving leaked information regarding a then-ongoing criminal investigation from former prosecutor-general Huang Shih-ming and leaking secret information to then-premier Jiang Yi-huah and then-Presidential Office spokesman Lo Chih-chiang.

The investigation involved allegations of illicit political lobbying between Ker and then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng of the Kuomintang by wiretapping telephone conversations.

In February 2015, Huang Shih-ming was found guilty by the Taiwan High Court and was sentenced to 15 months in prison for leaking the confidential information to Ma, but the sentence could be converted into a fine of NT$457,000.

The former President in November last year made his appearance in court the first time since leaving office last May as a defendant in the case, stressing his innocence while accusing Ker of filing charges in an attempt to distract public attention.

The Taipei District Court is expected to hand down its ruling on the case on March 28th.