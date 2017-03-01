Foxconn's Terry Gou wants genetic testing for cancer to be as popular as iPhones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Following the establishment of Yonglin Health Foundation (永齡健康基金會) on March 12, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (trading as Foxconn) founder and CEO Terry Gou (郭台銘) said that he wants to make genetic mapping for cancer screening as popular as Apple’s iPhone.

Through his foundation’s partnership with China-based genome sequencing center BGI (華大基因), Gou hopes to expand genetic testing and mapping to better serve populations in the fight against cancer.

In his speech, Gou said, "As a family member of a breast cancer patient, this pain has not subsided for 12 years. To beat cancer, it is necessary to thoroughly understand the nature of cancer." In his partnership with biotech company NantWorks, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Gou seek to compile a "Chinese genetic database" to aid in the fight against cancer.

Gou has already donated NT$15 billion (US$485 million) to National Taiwan University (NTU) to improve cancer research and treatment.

Following Gou’s announcement at the NTU Yonglin Biomedical Engineering Center on Sunday, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) mentioned in a speech Monday morning at the Nanhua School of General Education (南華高中進修學校) that he was one of the doctors who treated Serena Lin (林淑如), Gou’s first wife who succumbed to breast cancer in 2002, according to an Apple Daily report.