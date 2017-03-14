  1. Home
Tim Tebow gets 1st hit for Mets, singles vs Marlins

By BILL WHITEHEAD , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/14 10:01

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow singled in an exhibition game against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein on Monday, getting is first hit for the New York Mets.

Tebow was hitless in his first eight at-bats in spring training before his opposite-field single on a 2-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. He was then erased on a double-play grounder.

Playing left field, the former Heisman Trophy winner made a head-first diving catch in the second inning to rob Justin Bour of a hit.

Tebow batted eighth, and his appearance in the lineup was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 29-year-old Tebow after his second start.

But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.