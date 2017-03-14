BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Huracan vs. San Martin
|Friday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 3, Estudiantes 2
Huracan vs. Atletico Rafaela
Santa Fe vs. San Martin
Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central
Independiente vs. Patronato Parana
Belgrano vs. Banfield
Tigre vs. Racing Club
Newell's vs. Arsenal
Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo
Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi
Olimpo vs. Defensa y Justicia
Temperley vs. Gimnasia
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon
Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield
Lanus vs. Talleres
Quilmes vs. River Plate
|Saturday's Matches
Patronato Parana 4, Arsenal 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0
San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 1
Boca Juniors 2, Banfield 0
Huracan 1, San Martin 0
|Sunday's Matches
Independiente vs. Talleres
Gimnasia 3, Quilmes 1
Temperley 3, Tigre 1
Racing Club 3, Lanus 0
Godoy Cruz 1, Rosario Central 0
Santa Fe 0, River Plate 0
|Monday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 2, Sarmiento 1
Aldosivi 1, Atletico Rafaela 0