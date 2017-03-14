  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/03/14 08:38
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan vs. San Martin

Friday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 3, Estudiantes 2

Huracan vs. Atletico Rafaela

Santa Fe vs. San Martin

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central

Independiente vs. Patronato Parana

Belgrano vs. Banfield

Tigre vs. Racing Club

Newell's vs. Arsenal

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo

Estudiantes vs. Aldosivi

Olimpo vs. Defensa y Justicia

Temperley vs. Gimnasia

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon

Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield

Lanus vs. Talleres

Quilmes vs. River Plate

Saturday's Matches

Patronato Parana 4, Arsenal 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0

San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 1

Boca Juniors 2, Banfield 0

Huracan 1, San Martin 0

Sunday's Matches

Independiente vs. Talleres

Gimnasia 3, Quilmes 1

Temperley 3, Tigre 1

Racing Club 3, Lanus 0

Godoy Cruz 1, Rosario Central 0

Santa Fe 0, River Plate 0

Monday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 2, Sarmiento 1

Aldosivi 1, Atletico Rafaela 0