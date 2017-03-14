WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — N'Golo Kante sends Chelsea into an FA Cup semifinal with Tottenham by ending Manchester United's title defense, sealing a 1-0 victory after the holder's Ander Herrera was dismissed on a fiery night at Stamford Bridge. By Rob Harris. SENT: 690 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Doping investigator Richard McLaren defends his report into orchestrated Russian doping from what he called "nitpicking." By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 710 words, photos.

COM--2022-DURBAN STRIPPED

Durban is stripped of the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games mainly because the South African government couldn't provide financial guarantees. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 460 words, photo.

RGU--IRELAND-ENGLAND

England put a lid on celebrating a second straight Six Nations rugby title, according to coach Eddie Jones. What they're really waiting for now is a second straight Grand Slam. "We haven't got anything to celebrate yet," Jones said. SENT: 390 words, photo.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California Angelique Kerber needs three sets to avoid being upset at the BNP Paribas Open, while 2015 champion Simona Halep isn't so fortunate. Venus Williams and Madison Keys are in action on the women's side. Stan Wawrinka and John Isner highlight men's play. By Beth Harris. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 0100 GMT.

GLF--MASTERS-HONORARY INVITEES

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Already the smallest field among majors, the Masters is shrinking the field for the Par 3 Contest. Augusta National has sent letters to its honorary invitees to inform them that the Par 3 Contest, held on the Wednesday before the opening round, will be limited to players in the field and past Masters champions. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 790 words, photo.

OTHER STORIES:

— SOC--Spanish Roundup —Osasuna's winless streak in Spain reaches 19 games. SENT: 70 words.

— SOC--Italian Roundup — Lazio leaves it late but beats Torino 3-1. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— SOC--Portuguese Roundup — Benfica beats Belenenses to regain lead. SENT: 70 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.