|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|27 21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|66
|Tottenham
|27 16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|56
|Manchester City
|27 17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|56
|Liverpool
|28 16
|7
|5
|60
|35
|55
|Arsenal
|26 15
|5
|6
|55
|31
|50
|Manchester United
|26 13 10
|3
|39
|22
|49
|Everton
|28 13
|8
|7
|47
|30
|47
|West Bromwich Albion 28 11
|7 10
|36
|37
|40
|Stoke
|28
|9
|9 10
|32
|40
|36
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6 11
|32
|34
|33
|West Ham
|28
|9
|6 13
|38
|49
|33
|Burnley
|28
|9
|4 15
|31
|42
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|7 12
|33
|47
|31
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|6 14
|40
|54
|30
|Leicester
|27
|7
|6 14
|30
|45
|27
|Swansea
|28
|8
|3 17
|36
|61
|27
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|4 16
|35
|46
|25
|Hull
|28
|6
|6 16
|26
|54
|24
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|30
|22
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|4 18
|24
|50
|19
|Wednesday, March 8
Stoke 0, Manchester City 0
|Saturday, March 11
Swansea 1, Hull 2
West Ham 2, Bournemouth 3
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough ppd.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace ppd.
West Bromwich Albion 0, Everton 3
Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.
|Sunday, March 12
Manchester United vs. Southampton ppd.
Burnley 1, Liverpool 2
|Monday, March 13
Watford vs. Chelsea ppd.
|Saturday, March 18
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1230 GMT
Burnley vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Bournemouth 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 19
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough 1200 GMT
Southampton vs. Tottenham 1415 GMT
Liverpool vs. Manchester City 1630 GMT
|Newcastle
|37 24
|5
|8
|70
|32
|77
|Brighton
|37 23
|8
|6
|63
|31
|77
|Huddersfield
|36 22
|5
|9
|47
|39
|71
|Leeds
|37 20
|6 11
|50
|36
|66
|Reading
|37 19
|7 11
|49
|49
|64
|Sheffield Wednesday 37 18
|8 11
|48
|37
|62
|Fulham
|36 16 12
|8
|63
|42
|60
|Preston
|37 15 11 11
|51
|45
|56
|Norwich
|37 15
|9 13
|63
|56
|54
|Derby
|37 14 10 13
|39
|36
|52
|Barnsley
|37 14
|9 14
|55
|53
|51
|Aston Villa
|37 12 12 13
|37
|39
|48
|Cardiff
|37 13
|9 15
|50
|53
|48
|Brentford
|36 13
|8 15
|54
|52
|47
|Queens Park Rangers 37 13
|8 16
|41
|50
|47
|Ipswich
|37 10 15 12
|37
|44
|45
|Birmingham
|37 11 11 15
|38
|54
|44
|Burton Albion
|37 10 11 16
|36
|48
|41
|Nottingham Forest
|37 11
|7 19
|51
|62
|40
|Wolverhampton
|35 10
|9 16
|41
|46
|39
|Bristol City
|37 10
|8 19
|46
|53
|38
|Blackburn
|36
|9 11 16
|42
|53
|38
|Wigan
|37
|8 10 19
|31
|42
|34
|Rotherham
|37
|4
|5 28
|32
|82
|17
|Tuesday, March 7
Brighton 2, Rotherham 0
Aston Villa 0, Huddersfield 1
Wigan 1, Birmingham 0
Leeds 1, Fulham 1
Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Norwich 1, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1
Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Preston 1, Derby 1
Barnsley 1, Queens Park Rangers 2
Newcastle 0, Reading 0
|Friday, March 10
Derby 0, Brighton 3
|Saturday, March 11
Bristol City 1, Wigan 0
Ipswich 1, Barnsley 1
Blackburn 2, Norwich 2
Reading 0, Preston 3
Rotherham 0, Wolverhampton 1
Huddersfield 1, Brentford 0
Queens Park Rangers 0, Leeds 0
Birmingham 1, Cardiff 1
Fulham 3, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Aston Villa 2
|Tuesday, March 14
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
|Friday, March 17
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 18
Preston vs. Blackburn 1300 GMT
Derby vs. Nottingham Forest 1300 GMT
Barnsley vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Leeds 1730 GMT
|Sheffield United
|36 21
|9
|6
|67
|40
|72
|Fleetwood Town
|36 18 10
|8
|54
|36
|64
|Bolton
|35 18
|9
|8
|50
|31
|63
|Bradford
|37 15 17
|5
|49
|34
|62
|Scunthorpe
|37 17 10 10
|63
|43
|61
|Millwall
|35 16 10
|9
|50
|41
|58
|Southend
|36 14 12 10
|53
|45
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|37 14 12 11
|56
|54
|54
|Walsall
|37 13 14 10
|45
|45
|53
|Oxford United
|35 15
|7 13
|46
|39
|52
|Rochdale
|34 14
|8 12
|50
|48
|50
|Peterborough
|37 14
|8 15
|50
|50
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|36 11 14 11
|47
|46
|47
|Charlton
|37 10 16 11
|47
|43
|46
|Northampton
|37 13
|7 17
|54
|60
|46
|Gillingham
|37 11 12 14
|50
|59
|45
|Milton Keynes Dons 36 11 11 14
|47
|47
|44
|Shrewsbury
|37 11 10 16
|40
|51
|43
|Bury
|37 11
|8 18
|54
|64
|41
|Oldham
|37
|9 13 15
|23
|36
|40
|Port Vale
|34
|9 11 14
|38
|54
|38
|Swindon
|37
|9
|9 19
|37
|53
|36
|Chesterfield
|37
|8
|8 21
|33
|58
|32
|Coventry
|36
|5 11 20
|30
|56
|26
|Tuesday, March 7
Chesterfield 0, Walsall 1
Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2
Scunthorpe 1, Charlton 2
|Saturday, March 11
Shrewsbury 1, Chesterfield 1
Northampton 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Rochdale 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Bradford 2, Coventry 0
Bury 0, Oldham 0
Swindon 2, Port Vale 3
Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1
Walsall 1, Charlton 1
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
Scunthorpe 2, Gillingham 3
Southend 0, Bristol Rovers 2
|Tuesday, March 14
Bradford vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Southend vs. Coventry 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Oldham 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Chesterfield 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
|Friday, March 17
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 18
Oldham vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 21
Port Vale vs. Coventry 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
|Doncaster
|36 21
|9
|6
|68
|42
|72
|Plymouth
|36 21
|5 10
|56
|39
|68
|Portsmouth
|36 18
|8 10
|55
|31
|62
|Stevenage
|36 18
|4 14
|61
|51
|58
|Carlisle
|36 15 13
|8
|56
|54
|58
|Luton Town
|35 15 12
|8
|53
|33
|57
|Exeter
|36 16
|6 14
|56
|43
|54
|Mansfield Town
|36 13 13 10
|43
|40
|52
|Blackpool
|36 12 15
|9
|55
|38
|51
|Colchester
|36 14
|9 13
|51
|48
|51
|Wycombe
|36 14
|9 13
|44
|45
|51
|Cambridge United
|35 14
|8 13
|47
|41
|50
|Grimsby Town
|36 14
|8 14
|44
|42
|50
|Barnet
|36 11 14 11
|45
|49
|47
|Morecambe
|35 13
|7 15
|44
|54
|46
|Crawley Town
|36 12
|8 16
|43
|56
|44
|Yeovil
|36 10 13 13
|36
|45
|43
|Accrington Stanley 34 10 11 13
|39
|46
|41
|Notts County
|36 11
|7 18
|40
|62
|40
|Cheltenham
|36
|9 12 15
|38
|48
|39
|Crewe
|36
|9 12 15
|38
|54
|39
|Hartlepool
|36
|9 11 16
|47
|61
|38
|Leyton Orient
|36
|9
|5 22
|40
|58
|32
|Newport County
|35
|6 11 18
|39
|58
|29
|Tuesday, March 7
Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday, March 11
Newport County 2, Crewe 1
Plymouth 2, Mansfield Town 0
Stevenage 2, Luton Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Notts County 2
Crawley Town 2, Barnet 2
Portsmouth 4, Colchester 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter 0
Cambridge United 3, Carlisle 0
Yeovil 3, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 0, Doncaster 2
Blackpool 0, Wycombe 0
Grimsby Town 3, Leyton Orient 0
|Tuesday, March 14
Stevenage vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Hartlepool vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 15
Yeovil vs. Barnet 2000 GMT
|Saturday, March 18
Colchester vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
|Sunday, March 19
Barnet vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 21
Luton Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT