Kante sends Chelsea into cup semis with win v 10-man United

LONDON (AP) — N'Golo Kante sent Chelsea into the FA Cup semifinals by ending Manchester United's title defense on Monday, sealing a 1-0 victory after the holder's Ander Herrera was dismissed on a fiery night at Stamford Bridge.

Herrera was booked twice — the first time harshly — for fouling Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, leaving United a man down from the 35th minute while already trying to cope without suspended top-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kante broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half after Paul Pogba failed to close him down before unleashing a shot from 20 yards (meters) that beat goalkeeper David De Gea.

It left United without a victory at Chelsea since 2012 and the Europa League offering Jose Mourinho the only prospect of silverware in his first season in charge. Former club Chelsea, the runway Premier League leader, remains on course to complete Antonio Conte's first year with a double.

Chelsea will discover after the game whether it will face Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester City in the semifinals next month at Wembley Stadium.

It was always likely to be a combustible atmosphere with Mourinho returning to Stamford Bridge. Adding to the theatrics, smoke was pumped across the field. Mourinho's achievements here across two spells have also been obscured.

"You're not special anymore," sang Chelsea fans, between expletive-filled chants directed at the self-styled "Special One."

Mourinho responded with typical bravado, directing three fingers at the fans who once adored him to signal the trio of Premier League titles won with him at the helm.