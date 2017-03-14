Girl Guides of Canada cancel US trips over Trump order

TORONTO (AP) — The Girl Guides of Canada are cancelling all travel to the United States because of fears girls might have trouble at the border due to travel restrictions enacted by President Donald Trump.

Spokeswoman Sarah Kiriliuks said Monday the organization's membership is diverse and inclusive and leaders worried some girls could get left behind when a group tried to enter the U.S.

A temporary travel ban by Trump on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries also has Canadian schools concerned with how foreign-born students will be treated at the border.

Kiriliuks says the Girl Guides don't want to take the risk with all the uncertainty. She is not aware of any girls being turned away.

A nationally sponsored trip to a California camp that was scheduled for this summer is being relocated.