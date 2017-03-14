New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|77.10
|77.58
|76.81
|76.87
|Down
|.42
|Jul
|78.15
|78.60
|77.80
|77.86
|Down
|.51
|Oct
|75.78
|75.78
|75.29
|75.29
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|75.05
|75.29
|74.55
|74.98
|Down
|.31
|Mar
|74.53
|75.10
|74.44
|74.82
|Down
|.31
|May
|74.55
|75.07
|74.55
|74.74
|Down
|.34
|Jul
|74.34
|74.70
|74.34
|74.47
|Down
|.35
|Oct
|72.87
|Down
|.28
|Dec
|72.66
|72.99
|72.66
|72.79
|Down
|.24
|Mar
|72.78
|Down
|.24
|May
|72.82
|Down
|.24
|Jul
|72.86
|Down
|.24
|Oct
|72.90
|Down
|.24
|Dec
|72.94
|Down
|.24