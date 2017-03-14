  1. Home
BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/03/14 04:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 77.10 77.58 76.81 76.87 Down .42
Jul 78.15 78.60 77.80 77.86 Down .51
Oct 75.78 75.78 75.29 75.29 Down .45
Dec 75.05 75.29 74.55 74.98 Down .31
Mar 74.53 75.10 74.44 74.82 Down .31
May 74.55 75.07 74.55 74.74 Down .34
Jul 74.34 74.70 74.34 74.47 Down .35
Oct 72.87 Down .28
Dec 72.66 72.99 72.66 72.79 Down .24
Mar 72.78 Down .24
May 72.82 Down .24
Jul 72.86 Down .24
Oct 72.90 Down .24
Dec 72.94 Down .24