New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|137.45
|140.50
|137.40
|140.50
|Up
|.85
|May
|141.55
|143.60
|138.60
|142.35
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|143.80
|146.00
|141.00
|144.70
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|146.25
|148.20
|143.30
|146.95
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|149.55
|151.55
|146.60
|150.25
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|152.80
|154.80
|149.90
|153.55
|Up
|1.00
|May
|153.30
|155.65
|152.00
|155.65
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|155.05
|157.40
|154.25
|157.40
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|156.65
|159.05
|155.55
|159.05
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|158.85
|161.25
|157.70
|161.25
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|163.25
|Up
|1.00
|May
|164.80
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|166.25
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|167.70
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|169.35
|Up
|1.00