By  Associated Press
2017/03/14 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 137.45 140.50 137.40 140.50 Up .85
May 141.55 143.60 138.60 142.35 Up 1.00
Jul 143.80 146.00 141.00 144.70 Up 1.00
Sep 146.25 148.20 143.30 146.95 Up .95
Dec 149.55 151.55 146.60 150.25 Up .95
Mar 152.80 154.80 149.90 153.55 Up 1.00
May 153.30 155.65 152.00 155.65 Up 1.00
Jul 155.05 157.40 154.25 157.40 Up 1.05
Sep 156.65 159.05 155.55 159.05 Up 1.05
Dec 158.85 161.25 157.70 161.25 Up 1.00
Mar 163.25 Up 1.00
May 164.80 Up 1.05
Jul 166.25 Up 1.00
Sep 167.70 Up 1.05
Dec 169.35 Up 1.00