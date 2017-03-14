Stenographer collapses on Senate floor at session's start

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate stenographer has collapsed on the chamber's floor.

The Senate went into a brief recess as medical personnel attended to the woman, who collapsed as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was speaking. Media and visitors were quickly cleared from the galleries.

The woman was conscious as personnel attended to her.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer opened the proceedings shortly after, thanking the medical attendants and wishing the woman a speedy recovery. He did not give details about what happened.