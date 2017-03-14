The Latest: Man charged in Ferguson protests

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on reaction to footage from a new documentary on the 2014 Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man who they say tried to set a Ferguson, Missouri, police car on fire after protests broke out at the convenience store that Michael Brown visited minutes before his death in 2014.

Police say 44-year-old Henry Stokes put a napkin in the gas tank opening of the police car Sunday night and tried to use a lighter to set it aflame, but fled when police saw him.

About 100 protesters gathered Sunday night outside the Ferguson Market & Liquor store after the release of footage from a documentary that suggests Brown didn't rob the store before his shooting death.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch planned a Monday afternoon news conference to address video footage in the documentary.

9:20 a.m.

An attorney says he will release an unedited version of surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a convenience store in Ferguson, Missouri, the same day the black 18-year-old was shot to death by a white police officer.

Jay Kanzler says he wants to disprove claims in a documentary, "Stranger Fruit," that the video, from Aug. 9, 2014, suggests Brown didn't rob the Ferguson Market & Liquor just minutes before his death.

Kanzler says the video used in the documentary was edited. He says he plans to release an unedited version Monday.

About 100 protesters gathered outside the store Sunday night. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://on.ksdk.com/2nfzZ3G ) that seven or eight shots were heard, but no injuries reported. Police arrested some protesters and cleared the scene when the market closed.