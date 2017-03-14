BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Tuesday, March 14. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

NETHERLANDS-ELECTION — Far-right, anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders and Prime Minister Mark Rutte face off Wednesday in the first of a series of national elections that could fundamentally change Europe. A look at what's at stake. By Mike Corder. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

FRANCE-ELECTION-RACE TO 500 — With just three days to secure the necessary endorsements to run for France's president, minor party candidates across the spectrum are struggling to find the required 500 political backers — and say the system increasingly favors big-name candidates instead of political pluralism. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0900 GMT. AP Photos

RUSSIA-REVOLUTION — A century after the days that shook the world, the anniversary of the 1917 revolution in Russia is being marked with little official fanfare from the Kremlin. It once was celebrated with pomp and parades but now no longer fits the narrative of political and religious leaders. By Howard Amos. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-MONARCHISTS-PHOTO GALLERY — Russia's czarist era, which ended a century ago, was marked by cruelty and oppression, and finished in a chaotic spasm of blood, anger and confusion. But there are those in the country today who believe the monarchist system should be restored. UPCOMING: 250 words to accompany a photo gallery.

IRELAND-BANKING ON BREXIT — Ireland may have the cultural, linguistic and legal edge in wooing British financial jobs to Dublin post-Brexit. Experts estimate that $1.9 trillion in euro-denominated assets could need a new EU home if Britain leaves the union as pledged in 2019. Germany, France, Luxembourg and other eurozone nations are making their own sales pitches, but the Irish see their rapidly expanding financial district on the banks of the River Liffey as the most logical option next door. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 1000 GMT.

UN-DRUG CONTROL — The United Nations is about to clamp down on fentanyl, a prescription painkiller up to 50 times stronger than heroin by adding it to its list of controlled opioids. But will that help cut the death rate from abuse that has contributed to the deaths of more than 300,000 Americans in the past 16 years? AP interview with U.S. drug czar William Brownfield. By George Jahn, 130 words by 1630 GMT. Up to 400 word lead on merit. Video.

SPAIN-US PILGRIM TRIAL — The only suspect in the murder of an American woman killed while she was walking a world-renowned pilgrimage route intestifies before a court in northwestern Spain. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT.

ITALY-MAFIA-AGRICULTURE — Italy's national anti-Mafia prosecutor, flanked by the country's interior and justice ministers and other top crime fighters, present the latest annual report documenting how crime syndicates and other criminal organizations invest in Italy's farm and food industries. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, more on merits.

PORTUGAL-BRAZIL — Former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff speaks to reporters during a visit to Lisbon. 1100 GMT. Monitoring.

ALBANIA-ITALY — Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano visits Tirana as part of preparations for a Western Balkans summit to be hosted by Italy in Trieste on July 12. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1400 GMT after news conference. More cover on merits.

GERMANY-EARNS-VOLKSWAGEN — Automaker Volkswagen reports full-year earnings for 2016, holds news conference at Wolfsburg headquarters.