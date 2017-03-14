Jones on 6N title: We haven't got anything to celebrate yet

England put a lid on celebrating a second straight Six Nations rugby title, according to coach Eddie Jones.

What they're really waiting for now is a second straight Grand Slam.

"We haven't got anything to celebrate yet," Jones said.

The squad gathered with family at its training base after retaining the title with a round to spare by smashing Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham on Saturday.

The English play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday with a chance to become only the sixth team in championship history to win successive Grand Slams. The last side to achieve it was France in 1997 and 1998, when there were only five teams.

Jones said having gone through it last year, the players will be better for it this year.

"Last year we were nervous and I expect us to be nervous this year," he said.

"You don't get a chance to win a Grand Slam back to back too many times but experience helps. The players have experienced that the year before so I'm sure they will cope with that."

Setting a tier one record of 19 straight wins was also within England's grasp.

Ireland was knocked out of the title chase when it lost to Wales 22-9 on Friday in Cardiff, but Jones didn't think the Irish were any less dangerous.

"Ireland are an extremely well-coached side, and they'll be grossly disappointed by their performance on Friday," he said.

"I've just been reading all the predictions at the start of the tournament and a number of people tipped them to win the competition.

"They were favorites but they haven't won the Six Nations, and they'll be carrying the expectation of their country to do well."

Jones was confident winger Elliot Daly will be available after going through concussion protocols. He was tip-tackled early on by Scotland hooker Fraser Brown, who was cited and faces a hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ireland halves Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray are expected to be available for selection after they were injured against Wales.

Sexton, who has a black eye, passed a Head Injury Assessment and cleared of concussion, manager Paul Dean said.

Murray received a stinger to his left shoulder and was eventually replaced during the match. The shoulder was fine now, Dean added.

Back Tommy Bowe suffered a suspected broken left leg, and has been replaced in the squad by Fergus McFadden.