The Latest: Jurors questioned for deputy in boy's shooting

11:30 a.m.

Jury selection has begun in Louisiana for a law enforcement officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

Three hundred potential jurors have been called to court today, and another 300 tomorrow. The high numbers appear to be for good reason: The initial questioning suggests it may be difficult to find an impartial jury in Marksville, the central Louisiana town where Derrick Stafford and another deputy city marshal fired at a car during a traffic stop in November 2015.

Most of the first potential jurors questioned told lawyers they've already seen a police body-camera video of the shooting, and some said they know Derrick Stafford personally.

The other deputy, Norris Greenhouse Jr., awaits a separate trial later this year.

___

2:25 a.m.

The shooting killed first-grader Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Christopher Few. Video from a police officer's body camera showed Few had his hands raised inside his car while the deputies fired.

Prosecutors say Few didn't pose a threat to the officers, but defense attorneys argue that the deputies acted in self-defense.

Stafford is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

