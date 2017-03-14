Austrian police detain suspect in radical Islamic probe

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian law-enforcement officials say police have detained a man suspected of radical Islamic sentiments or activities.

State prosecution spokesman Karl Wurzer identified the suspect on Monday as a 20-year old Bosnian citizen but did not name him in line with Austrian privacy laws.

He says the man was arrested in St. Poelten, west of Vienna, Friday in connection with the detention of five other suspects in the same city four days earlier.

Authorities say they are not giving out details so as not to jeopardize investigations.