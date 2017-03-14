The Latest: Trump compares health care bill to Obama ratings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is comparing Barack Obama's health care law to the former president's popularity.

Trump says of Obama, "when he left, people liked him. When he was here, people didn't like him so much." He says that's "human nature."

Trump was speaking at a White House listening session with people affected by the health law.

He says the media is making the current law look wonderful.

While Trump claims Obama is less popular now, Gallup shows Obama's ratings actually rose at the end of his presidency — from below 50 percent in 2015 to near 60 percent at the close of his term. Trump's approval ratings have fluctuated between 40 percent to 45 percent at the start of his administration.

___

11:46 a.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting that rates for health insurance will go "down, down, down" if Congress passes the House GOP health care bill.

Trump says the number of plans available to consumers will go up with changes to the law.

The president is meeting with about a dozen people affected by the Obama health care law at the White House. House Republicans are trying to dismantle Obama's law, but their plan to replace it has opposition within the GOP.

Trump says even if Republicans don't do anything, "It's going to blow itself off the map."

The meeting comes ahead of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that is expected to find that fewer Americans would be covered under the Republican plan.