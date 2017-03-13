Gaviria wins stage, Quintana leads Tirreno into final day

CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Fernando Gaviria won the sixth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race Monday, and Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead heading into the final leg.

Gaviria, who rides for Quick Step, held off world champion Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint at the end of the 168-kilometer (104-mile) route from Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche to win by half a bike wheel. Jasper Stuyven was third.

Quintana remained 50 seconds ahead of Thibaut Pinot, who moved into second, and 1 minute, 6 seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis.

The breakaway was halted for three minutes near the halfway point after the peloton was held up at a train crossing.

Tuesday's final stage is a 10-kilometer (6-mile) individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.