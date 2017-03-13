Iran sentences a son of an opposition leader to 6 months

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that a son of an Iranian opposition leader has been sentenced to six months in jail on charges of propaganda against the system.

Mohammad Jalilian, a lawyer for Hossein Karroubi, the son of opposition leader Mahdi Karroubi, says Iranian authorities pronounced Hossein guilty for publishing his father's letter to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in April in which he asks for an open trial.

Jalilian said the sentence announced on Sunday can be appealed in 20 days.

Mahdi Karroubi, 78, alongside Iran's main opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi, ran against Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the 2009 election. Reformers charged that Ahmadinejad's victory was fraudulent and demonstrations rocked Iran for weeks.

Iranian authorities moved against the opposition and put both opposition leaders under house arrest in early 2011.