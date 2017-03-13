Aid workers detained as South Sudan military accuses rebels

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The aid group Samaritan's Purse says some of its South Sudanese staffers have been detained by uniformed officials but no ransom has been demanded.

Spokesman Scott Knuteson says in a statement Monday that the aid group has been in contact with the staffers and they have not been harmed. The staffers were detained in the Mayendit area of Unity state, where a famine recently was declared.

The statement does not make clear whether the uniformed officials are with South Sudan's government or with the rebels they have been fighting in a three-year civil war.

South Sudan military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang says rebels on Saturday abducted eight workers with Samaritan's Purse. The rebels deny the aid workers have been kidnapped.