Moderate earthquake shakes Myanmar's biggest city

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A moderate earthquake has shaken Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred Monday evening and measured a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. Its epicenter was about 70 kilometers (44 miles) northwest of Yangon at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) below ground. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

Myanmar is in an active earthquake belt, though many of the quakes occur in sparsely populated areas, causing relatively little damage.