Ex-Kosovo top communist leader shot and wounded

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A former top communist leader in Kosovo says he has been shot and wounded in his apartment in the capital, Pristina, but his life is not in danger.

Azem Vllasi, now a lawyer, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty the assailant used a gun with a silencer in the attack early Monday.

Police called the shooting an assassination attempt but did not say whether they believed it was related to his work as a communist-era leader or as a lawyer.

Vllasi was one of the top Kosovo leaders in the 1980s when the Serbian province was engulfed in protests by ethnic Albanians demanding more rights and a separation from Serbia — then a republic within Yugoslavia. Vllasi initially condemned the protesters, however years later he joined the movement seeking Kosovo's independence.