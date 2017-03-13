The Latest: Man pleads not guilty in killings of 3 women

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a New Jersey man charged with killing three women (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A New Jersey man charged with killing three women and attempting to kill a fourth has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney entered the plea Monday for 20-year-old Khalil Wheeler-Weaver. He was charged last month in the deaths and sexual assaults of the three women between September and November.

Wheeler-Weaver is charged in the deaths of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, of Montclair; 33-year-old Joanne Brown, of Newark; and 19-year-old Robin West, of Philadelphia.

He also was charged with attempting to kill a 34-year-old woman in November. Investigators say she survived and was released from a hospital.

Wheeler-Weaver's attorney has said the evidence is circumstantial.

___

6:30 a.m.

Defense attorney Shevelle McPherson said in December the evidence was circumstantial.

