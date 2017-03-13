Sony announces four new handsets in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Sony Mobile Communications (Sony Mobile) on Monday announced in Taiwan four new smart phones that it unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017 at the end of February, including flagship Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs and mid-range Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra.

Xperia XZs will be the first to be released in Taiwan, Sony Mobile said. Scheduled to hit the Taiwan market in April, Xperia XZs is equipped with the Motion Eye technology.

The brand new Xperia XZ Premium is Sony’s most advanced smartphone to date and the first handset to feature both a 4K HDR display as well as super slow motion video capture, according to the company. Xperia XZ Premium, equipped with Qualcomm S835 processor, was awarded the ‘Best new Smartphone’ for 2017 at the MWC 2017.

The two new mid-range handsets announced are the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra, both of which deliver superior photography capability, according to Sony.