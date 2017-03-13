Taiwan researcher grieves over illegal oil dumping on Green Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- “This is the most damaging pollution I have ever seen in 40 years of my research career here on the Green Island of Taitung, and it could have persistent impact on local ecology and economy,” an expert from Taiwan's most respected research institute said Sunday, while the cleaning up is underway with 1,123 kilograms of oil and contaminated waste being collected in two days.

Residents of Taiwan's Green Island off the east coast revealed Saturday several heart-wrenching images of dark sticky oil-coated beaches on the island that is believed to have come from illegal waste oil dumping from a commercial vessel.

The Taitung District Prosecutors Office said that the country's Environmental Protection Administration has tracked down the culprit, a 40,000-ton vessel, which is scheduled to land in a harbor of a foreign country, and the Taiwan government is looking for international judicial assistance to hold the vessel accountable.

Researcher Jeng Ming-shiou (鄭明修) of the government-sponsored Sinica Biodiversity Research Center said Sunday that some crabs and seashells were found covered in oil, and tar is washing up on the beaches; some oil was sinking to the ocean floor and could float into the deep sea, causing irreversible damage to biodiversity and the marine ecosystem in the area. “The authorities should speed up the cleaning, otherwise we have no idea what the long-term impact will be,” Jeng added.

The waste oil was found near the ocean floor of Zhongliao Port (中寮漁港) and the coastline along the Green Island Human Rights Memorial Park of the island.

Some coastline and the coral reefs around the Green Island were spared further damage, but the amount of oil that has sunk to the ocean floor is still under investigation, according to a local squad of volunteer scuba divers.

Taitung County Environmental protection Bureau said 1,123 kilograms of oil and contaminated waste have been collected in two days and the team needs one more week to clean up the mess.

Footage taken by a Green Island resident shows the underwater damage left from the illegal oil dumping (Courtesy of Yu Min-hung)

