BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysia's health minister says the government will give relatives of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother two to three weeks to claim his body before deciding what to do with it. Malaysian authorities say Kim Jong Nam died after two women smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13, but North Korea — which is widely suspected to be behind the attack — rejects the findings. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — The senior advisers to ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye offer to resign three days after the country's Constitutional Court formally ended her rule because of a corruption scandal. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 420 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-NORTH KOREA — The U.N. human rights office's special rapporteur on North Korea says tensions caused by its ballistic missile and nuclear tests are jeopardizing efforts to improve human rights in the secretive country. SENT: 110 words.

CHINA-POLITICS-DEFENDING HEROES — Damaging the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs could be a civil offense under a proposed draft of China's civil law as the Communist Party further tightens the space for public discourse on historical issues. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CHINA-HONG KONG-POLITICS — China's top political advisory body votes to appoint Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to the ceremonial post of vice chairman, ahead of his departure from office in July. Leung announced in December that he wouldn't seek a second term as leader of the Chinese-controlled territory. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-ISLAM — Chinese officials are issuing new warnings about the specter of global religious extremism seeping into the country, following reports of fighters from China's Muslim minority fighting alongside militants in Syria and Iraq. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-SHADOW AND LIGHT-PHOTO GALLERY — China's ceremonial parliament and its official advisory body traditionally hold their annual sessions at Beijing's Great Hall of the People during the first two weeks of March, a time when the Chinese capital is finally emerging from the long winter freeze. SENT: 150 words, photos.

GLOBAL CORAL DIE-OFF — There were startling colors here just a year ago, a dazzling array of life beneath the waves. Now this Maldivian reef is dead, killed by the stress of rising ocean temperatures. By Elena Becatoros. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-WOMEN'S CONFERENCE — Islamabad is hosting female lawmakers from 12 countries at a conference on the role of women in strengthening democracy. SENT: 130 words.

JAPAN-SAUDI ARABIA — King Salman and hundreds of business leaders from Saudi Arabia are in Japan for talks expected to focus on economic ties. The visit is the first by a Saudi king in 46 years. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BALI DEATH — A court on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali sentences a British man charged with attacking a traffic police officer and causing his death to six years in prison and his Australian girlfriend to four years. SENT: 330 words, photos.

NICK UT RETIRES — It would seem all but impossible to sum up one of the most distinguished careers in photojournalism in only four words, but that's just what Nick Ut does when he says, "From hell to Hollywood." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, who is retiring this month after 51 years with The Associated Press, has the pictures to prove it, the most famous being a stunning black-and-white image from the Vietnam War that's come to be known simply as "Napalm Girl." By John Rogers. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With NICK UT RETIRES-PHOTO GALLERY.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 270 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares gain in Europe and Asia after a strong U.S. jobs report helped Wall Street benchmarks end last week on a high note. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 520 words, photos.

HSBC-NEW CHAIRMAN — HSBC says it's tapping the head of Asian life insurer AIA Group to be its chairman, turning to an outsider to for a job it has traditionally filled from within its own ranks. SENT: 200 words, photos.

