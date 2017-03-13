Travel website lists five not-to-miss street foods in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- What are five street foods that a visitor to Taipei must not miss? According to Travelers Today, a popular travel website, they are beef noodle soup, stinky tofu, fried chicken, pork blood cake and Taiwanese sausage. How many of them have you tasted?

Taipei stands out from other places in Asia as a city with numerous night market stalls and street stores that serve the best, most diverse snack foods, according to an article recently published on the website.

The article described beef noodle soup as “a subject of a number of clashes between the best cooks and chefs in all of Taiwan.” That’s true as there are Beef Noodle King competitions here and there in Taiwan throughout the year, and competition always brings out the best. Therefore, as the article said, “Never go home without slurping a steaming hot beef noodle soup.”

Stinky tofu, the number two food on the must-not-miss list, is served in Taiwan either fried or boiled. Fried stinky tofu usually comes with pickled cabbage, while the boiled version is served in red, hot soup. The word “stinky” is a vivid description, if not totally correct, as the food actually gives off a pungent aroma, which is from tofu that is fermented.

As properly described in the article, fried chicken is served in overwhelming huge cutlets or as popcorn chicken cut into bite-sized pieces. Fried chicken has been a staple in Taiwan’s night markets for a long time.

Pork blood cake, the number four food on the list, is actually made of pig blood and sticky rice steamed together and skewered on a stick. However, this snack is actually not accepted by some Taiwanese people, either. But the article encouraged people to give it a try, saying, “The taste of pork blood cake is typically better than it looks.”

Last but not the least, Taiwanese sausage is the most prevalent street food on Taiwan’s streets and night markets. It’s usually served with raw garlic.