Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;14;80%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;38;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;NNE;13;50%;4%;10

Aleppo, Syria;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;6;SW;21;68%;66%;6

Algiers, Algeria;18;13;Rather cloudy;18;13;ENE;23;79%;7%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;12;4;An afternoon shower;13;6;WSW;20;82%;68%;3

Anchorage, United States;-1;-12;Colder;-5;-15;N;27;50%;12%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;15;4;Cooler with a shower;9;3;NNE;14;49%;84%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;-2;-13;Mostly cloudy;-4;-11;W;18;87%;23%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;29;14;Sunny and warmer;33;23;ENE;6;44%;7%;8

Athens, Greece;16;6;Sun and clouds;14;7;N;12;62%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;21;17;A shower or two;21;14;S;22;57%;60%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;11;NNE;13;44%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;21;Mostly sunny;35;22;ENE;9;61%;11%;10

Bangalore, India;33;20;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;ESE;11;56%;73%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;37;27;A passing shower;35;27;S;14;63%;58%;8

Barcelona, Spain;19;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;NE;18;66%;2%;4

Beijing, China;14;2;Sunny and mild;15;3;NNW;9;19%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;9;3;Mostly cloudy;11;2;N;15;58%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;9;3;A morning shower;11;7;WSW;14;75%;68%;2

Bogota, Colombia;19;10;A shower or two;19;10;SSW;8;75%;88%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;31;18;A t-storm in spots;29;19;NNW;11;63%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;12;1;Partly sunny;13;4;NW;15;55%;42%;3

Brussels, Belgium;13;5;Partly sunny;14;8;WSW;14;73%;50%;3

Bucharest, Romania;6;5;Milder;11;4;ESE;6;65%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;12;1;Sun and clouds;11;0;ENE;9;54%;10%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;26;17;Increasing clouds;27;20;NE;12;59%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;17;Clouds and sun, warm;33;17;SW;8;35%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;14;4;Sunshine;14;4;NNW;12;40%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;22;13;Nice with sunshine;24;12;NE;12;40%;5%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;27;17;Inc. clouds;23;15;WNW;15;63%;13%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;28;20;A passing shower;27;19;ENE;5;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;33;27;A shower or two;34;26;SSE;11;71%;68%;10

Chicago, United States;1;-4;Snow showers;-2;-7;NNW;29;60%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;24;Cloudy with showers;31;24;SE;8;79%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;6;3;A few showers;9;4;W;15;76%;79%;1

Dakar, Senegal;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;W;14;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;19;4;Mostly sunny;19;8;ESE;10;42%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;28;24;Warmer;32;24;SSE;10;77%;44%;7

Delhi, India;23;11;Partly sunny;27;13;NNE;6;43%;0%;8

Denver, United States;17;5;Mostly cloudy;22;5;SW;15;23%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;15;Hazy sun;32;14;ENE;9;37%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;WNW;8;79%;79%;6

Dublin, Ireland;14;9;A morning shower;14;6;WSW;26;78%;52%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;7;-1;Milder;14;5;NNE;16;29%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;17;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;13;ESE;33;77%;88%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;29;21;A passing shower;22;17;NNE;15;90%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;27;11;Mostly sunny;26;9;E;11;56%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;30;20;A shower or two;25;17;N;16;70%;69%;8

Helsinki, Finland;4;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;3;SSW;25;85%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;25;Nice with some sun;33;25;SSE;12;61%;37%;9

Hong Kong, China;28;18;Not as warm;21;16;E;16;66%;55%;3

Honolulu, United States;29;21;Some sun, a shower;30;22;NNE;12;65%;45%;9

Hyderabad, India;35;20;Partly sunny;34;21;SE;10;47%;15%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;21;10;Mostly sunny;23;11;N;16;37%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;7;5;Chilly with rain;6;5;NNW;17;87%;90%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;33;25;A shower or t-storm;34;24;SSW;10;71%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;32;22;Sunny and nice;30;21;N;21;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;26;13;Sunshine, a shower;26;14;W;8;49%;65%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;10;-1;A shower in the p.m.;12;2;N;8;35%;85%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;28;18;Mostly cloudy;31;18;NNW;10;43%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;19;5;A shower in spots;21;6;W;8;57%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;39;23;Sunny and hot;40;22;N;24;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;10;0;A passing shower;7;3;NNE;10;69%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;ENE;16;64%;62%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;8;74%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;29;15;Hazy sunshine;30;16;S;8;47%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSE;7;75%;63%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;13;3;A t-storm in spots;12;5;SE;11;79%;72%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;9;71%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;28;22;Clouds and sun;28;23;S;7;71%;56%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;16;11;Showers around;18;12;E;21;57%;70%;4

London, United Kingdom;14;7;Variable clouds;15;7;W;18;78%;13%;2

Los Angeles, United States;30;15;Patchy fog, then sun;31;15;ESE;8;47%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;31;25;Some brightening;33;25;SSW;10;61%;62%;7

Madrid, Spain;16;9;Variable cloudiness;20;7;NE;23;47%;29%;4

Male, Maldives;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ENE;6;75%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;29;24;Downpours;28;23;SE;7;81%;89%;6

Manila, Philippines;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;E;8;60%;72%;10

Melbourne, Australia;27;16;Sunshine and warm;31;20;NE;10;56%;3%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;22;9;An afternoon shower;21;9;N;8;40%;64%;13

Miami, United States;28;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;14;WNW;23;61%;29%;8

Minsk, Belarus;8;0;Partly sunny;7;0;SSW;7;75%;22%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;38;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;E;21;58%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;24;15;Mostly sunny;26;17;NE;10;61%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;-8;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-8;NNE;22;63%;96%;2

Moscow, Russia;5;-3;Mostly sunny;5;-3;S;7;61%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;32;18;Hazy sunshine;33;19;SE;10;45%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;31;13;Mostly sunny;31;15;NE;17;39%;3%;11

New York, United States;1;-2;Snow, heavy early;1;-5;WNW;50;78%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;WSW;24;53%;38%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;-2;-11;Increasing clouds;-4;-11;WSW;20;80%;70%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;13;6;Decreasing clouds;12;3;NW;14;43%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;3;-1;Milder;9;2;WSW;15;73%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;-10;-14;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-12;NNE;24;59%;89%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;Sun and some clouds;30;25;E;8;74%;55%;8

Panama City, Panama;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;16;69%;55%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;31;22;A stray shower;31;23;NE;14;66%;58%;9

Paris, France;16;5;Partly sunny;16;7;NW;8;67%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;23;18;A shower in spots;21;16;SW;26;67%;76%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;37;25;Some sun, pleasant;34;25;SSW;10;57%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NNE;9;78%;82%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;21;WNW;8;51%;74%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;8;1;Partly sunny;10;3;WSW;10;66%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;12;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-4;NNW;17;36%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;18;9;Afternoon showers;18;9;SE;16;71%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;15;8;A shower;15;7;E;12;74%;67%;6

Recife, Brazil;30;25;Morning showers;31;26;E;12;69%;94%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;5;3;A little snow;4;0;SW;18;73%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;3;-2;Rather cloudy;6;2;SSW;10;74%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;31;23;A strong t-storm;26;24;WNW;11;82%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;E;14;25%;2%;10

Rome, Italy;17;2;Partly sunny;17;4;NE;9;57%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;2;-2;Partly sunny;5;1;SSW;12;70%;58%;2

San Francisco, United States;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;WSW;10;82%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;31;17;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;15;55%;30%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;SE;15;69%;43%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;25;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;N;9;69%;42%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;28;10;An afternoon shower;28;12;W;7;24%;51%;13

Santiago, Chile;32;12;Partly sunny;27;9;S;8;51%;13%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;Partly sunny;28;20;ESE;9;71%;30%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;17;10;Variable cloudiness;21;11;E;14;46%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;12;10;Rain and drizzle;13;10;S;13;83%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;13;0;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NNW;12;32%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;10;6;Partly sunny;12;5;N;18;51%;1%;7

Singapore, Singapore;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;E;6;71%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;6;2;A shower;8;0;W;16;77%;75%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;22;66%;28%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;7;1;A few showers;8;3;WSW;13;73%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;27;21;Thunderstorms;24;21;ENE;21;83%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;22;14;Rain and drizzle;15;13;NE;15;74%;65%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SSW;21;79%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;2;-2;Mostly sunny, warmer;9;1;NE;9;45%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;12;5;Occasional rain;15;4;NNW;7;66%;91%;2

Tehran, Iran;19;7;More sun than clouds;16;6;N;16;39%;5%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;19;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;SE;14;63%;62%;7

Tirana, Albania;16;3;Clouds and sun;19;5;ENE;11;42%;10%;4

Tokyo, Japan;12;7;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;N;18;59%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;-5;-10;On-and-off snow;-5;-12;N;32;69%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;30;15;Sunlit and pleasant;22;14;E;13;52%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;23;13;Some sun;19;10;E;15;69%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;3;-15;Plenty of sunshine;2;-15;NE;8;42%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;10;8;Rain and drizzle;11;8;ESE;9;74%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;11;1;Partly sunny;13;5;NW;16;53%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;39;21;Sunshine, summerlike;38;23;E;7;36%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;6;0;Mostly cloudy;7;0;SW;7;77%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;7;1;Periods of sun;8;2;SSW;6;62%;58%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;15;12;Very windy;15;13;S;47;75%;84%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;36;22;Warm with some sun;37;20;WSW;9;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;16;2;Cooler with a shower;10;-1;ENE;3;67%;71%;5

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius