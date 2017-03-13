Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 13, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;S;9;80%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;100;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;72;NNE;8;50%;4%;10

Aleppo, Syria;60;45;Mostly sunny;60;42;SW;13;68%;66%;6

Algiers, Algeria;64;55;Rather cloudy;65;55;ENE;14;79%;7%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;54;40;An afternoon shower;56;43;WSW;12;82%;68%;3

Anchorage, United States;29;11;Colder;23;6;N;17;50%;12%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;58;38;Cooler with a shower;49;38;NNE;9;49%;84%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;29;9;Mostly cloudy;25;13;W;11;87%;23%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;84;57;Sunny and warmer;91;73;ENE;4;44%;7%;8

Athens, Greece;62;42;Sun and clouds;58;44;N;8;62%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;69;62;A shower or two;70;58;S;14;57%;60%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;76;51;Mostly sunny;76;51;NNE;8;44%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;97;70;Mostly sunny;94;72;ENE;6;61%;11%;10

Bangalore, India;91;69;A p.m. t-storm;87;68;ESE;7;56%;73%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;99;80;A passing shower;95;81;S;9;63%;58%;8

Barcelona, Spain;67;52;Mostly sunny;64;49;NE;11;66%;2%;4

Beijing, China;57;36;Sunny and mild;59;37;NNW;5;19%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;49;37;Mostly cloudy;51;36;N;9;58%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;48;37;A morning shower;52;45;WSW;9;75%;68%;2

Bogota, Colombia;67;50;A shower or two;66;49;SSW;5;75%;88%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;87;65;A t-storm in spots;84;66;NNW;7;63%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;54;33;Partly sunny;55;40;NW;9;55%;42%;3

Brussels, Belgium;55;41;Partly sunny;58;46;WSW;9;73%;50%;3

Bucharest, Romania;44;41;Milder;51;39;ESE;4;65%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;54;34;Sun and clouds;52;33;ENE;6;54%;10%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;79;63;Increasing clouds;81;68;NE;7;59%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;86;63;Clouds and sun, warm;92;62;SW;5;35%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;58;40;Sunshine;58;39;NNW;7;40%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;72;55;Nice with sunshine;75;53;NE;7;40%;5%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;80;63;Inc. clouds;74;60;WNW;10;63%;13%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;82;68;A passing shower;81;67;ENE;3;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;91;81;A shower or two;93;79;SSE;7;71%;68%;10

Chicago, United States;33;25;Snow showers;29;20;NNW;18;60%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;76;Cloudy with showers;89;75;SE;5;79%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;42;37;A few showers;48;39;W;9;76%;79%;1

Dakar, Senegal;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;W;8;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;65;40;Mostly sunny;67;47;ESE;6;42%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;82;75;Warmer;89;76;SSE;6;77%;44%;7

Delhi, India;73;52;Partly sunny;80;55;NNE;4;43%;0%;8

Denver, United States;63;41;Mostly cloudy;72;41;SW;10;23%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;85;59;Hazy sun;89;57;ENE;6;37%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;88;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;WNW;5;79%;79%;6

Dublin, Ireland;58;48;A morning shower;57;43;WSW;16;78%;52%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;45;30;Milder;57;41;NNE;10;29%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;62;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;55;ESE;21;77%;88%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;84;70;A passing shower;71;63;NNE;9;90%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;81;53;Mostly sunny;78;48;E;7;56%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;86;68;A shower or two;78;63;N;10;70%;69%;8

Helsinki, Finland;39;31;Showers of rain/snow;38;37;SSW;15;85%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;93;77;Nice with some sun;92;77;SSE;7;61%;37%;9

Hong Kong, China;82;65;Not as warm;70;61;E;10;66%;55%;3

Honolulu, United States;83;71;Some sun, a shower;85;71;NNE;7;65%;45%;9

Hyderabad, India;95;68;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;6;47%;15%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;71;50;Mostly sunny;73;52;N;10;37%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;44;40;Chilly with rain;44;42;NNW;11;87%;90%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;91;76;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SSW;6;71%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;89;72;Sunny and nice;86;69;N;13;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;78;56;Sunshine, a shower;79;56;W;5;49%;65%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;51;30;A shower in the p.m.;54;35;N;5;35%;85%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;82;64;Mostly cloudy;88;65;NNW;6;43%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;66;41;A shower in spots;69;43;W;5;57%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;103;74;Sunny and hot;103;72;N;15;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;50;32;A passing shower;45;37;NNE;6;69%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;85;77;A shower or t-storm;86;75;ENE;10;64%;62%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SW;5;74%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;83;60;Hazy sunshine;87;61;S;5;47%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;94;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSE;4;75%;63%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;55;38;A t-storm in spots;54;41;SE;7;79%;72%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SSW;6;71%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;83;72;Clouds and sun;83;73;S;4;71%;56%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;62;52;Showers around;65;53;E;13;57%;70%;4

London, United Kingdom;58;44;Variable clouds;59;44;W;11;78%;13%;2

Los Angeles, United States;86;59;Patchy fog, then sun;88;59;ESE;5;47%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;89;77;Some brightening;91;78;SSW;6;61%;62%;7

Madrid, Spain;62;48;Variable cloudiness;67;45;NE;15;47%;29%;4

Male, Maldives;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;ENE;4;75%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;84;75;Downpours;82;73;SE;4;81%;89%;6

Manila, Philippines;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;E;5;60%;72%;10

Melbourne, Australia;81;61;Sunshine and warm;87;68;NE;6;56%;3%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;72;47;An afternoon shower;70;48;N;5;40%;64%;13

Miami, United States;82;71;Partly sunny, breezy;83;57;WNW;15;61%;29%;8

Minsk, Belarus;47;32;Partly sunny;45;32;SSW;4;75%;22%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;100;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;E;13;58%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;75;59;Mostly sunny;80;62;NE;6;61%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;18;10;A bit of p.m. snow;21;18;NNE;14;63%;96%;2

Moscow, Russia;42;27;Mostly sunny;42;26;S;4;61%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;90;64;Hazy sunshine;92;66;SE;6;45%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;88;55;Mostly sunny;88;58;NE;11;39%;3%;11

New York, United States;33;28;Snow, heavy early;33;23;WNW;31;78%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;65;48;Mostly sunny;65;48;WSW;15;53%;38%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;28;11;Increasing clouds;25;11;WSW;12;80%;70%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;56;43;Decreasing clouds;54;38;NW;9;43%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;38;31;Milder;49;36;WSW;9;73%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;14;6;A bit of p.m. snow;21;11;NNE;15;59%;89%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;86;79;Sun and some clouds;86;78;E;5;74%;55%;8

Panama City, Panama;93;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NW;10;69%;55%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;87;72;A stray shower;87;73;NE;9;66%;58%;9

Paris, France;61;41;Partly sunny;61;45;NW;5;67%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;73;64;A shower in spots;70;61;SW;16;67%;76%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;98;78;Some sun, pleasant;94;76;SSW;6;57%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;87;74;A shower or t-storm;87;76;NNE;6;78%;82%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;70;An afternoon shower;92;70;WNW;5;51%;74%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;47;34;Partly sunny;50;38;WSW;7;66%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;53;30;Mostly sunny;50;24;NNW;11;36%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;65;49;Afternoon showers;64;48;SE;10;71%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;60;46;A shower;60;45;E;7;74%;67%;6

Recife, Brazil;87;77;Morning showers;88;79;E;7;69%;94%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;40;37;A little snow;40;33;SW;11;73%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;37;28;Rather cloudy;43;35;SSW;6;74%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;88;73;A strong t-storm;79;74;WNW;7;82%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;78;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;E;9;25%;2%;10

Rome, Italy;63;36;Partly sunny;63;38;NE;6;57%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;35;29;Partly sunny;40;34;SSW;7;70%;58%;2

San Francisco, United States;69;51;Mostly sunny;67;52;WSW;6;82%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;87;63;Partly sunny;86;65;ENE;9;55%;30%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;82;73;A shower in places;82;73;SE;10;69%;43%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;77;66;Clouds and sun;79;65;N;6;69%;42%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;83;50;An afternoon shower;82;54;W;4;24%;51%;13

Santiago, Chile;90;54;Partly sunny;81;49;S;5;51%;13%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;82;70;Partly sunny;83;68;ESE;5;71%;30%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;63;49;Variable cloudiness;70;51;E;9;46%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;53;49;Rain and drizzle;56;49;S;8;83%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;55;33;Mostly sunny;52;30;NNW;7;32%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;50;43;Partly sunny;54;41;N;11;51%;1%;7

Singapore, Singapore;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;E;3;71%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;43;35;A shower;46;33;W;10;77%;75%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;73;Partly sunny;83;73;E;14;66%;28%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;44;33;A few showers;46;38;WSW;8;73%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;81;70;Thunderstorms;76;69;ENE;13;83%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;71;57;Rain and drizzle;60;56;NE;9;74%;65%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;35;28;Mostly cloudy;38;35;SSW;13;79%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;36;29;Mostly sunny, warmer;48;33;NE;5;45%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;54;41;Occasional rain;59;40;NNW;4;66%;91%;2

Tehran, Iran;66;45;More sun than clouds;61;43;N;10;39%;5%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;66;53;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;SE;9;63%;62%;7

Tirana, Albania;61;37;Clouds and sun;66;42;ENE;7;42%;10%;4

Tokyo, Japan;53;44;A shower in the a.m.;56;40;N;11;59%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;22;15;On-and-off snow;23;11;N;20;69%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;85;59;Sunlit and pleasant;72;57;E;8;52%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;73;55;Some sun;66;49;E;9;69%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;37;5;Plenty of sunshine;36;5;NE;5;42%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;50;46;Rain and drizzle;52;47;ESE;6;74%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;52;34;Partly sunny;55;41;NW;10;53%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;101;70;Sunshine, summerlike;100;74;E;4;36%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;43;32;Mostly cloudy;44;32;SW;4;77%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;44;34;Periods of sun;46;36;SSW;4;62%;58%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;59;54;Very windy;59;56;S;29;75%;84%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;96;71;Warm with some sun;98;67;WSW;5;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;61;36;Cooler with a shower;50;30;ENE;2;67%;71%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit