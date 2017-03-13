Death toll reaches 50 in Ethiopia landfill collapse

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Officials say the death toll has reached 50 from the collapse of a mountain of trash at a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital.

Rescue and recovery efforts continued Monday at the Koshe landfill as relatives clutching photos waited for news of the dozens said to be missing. It is not clear what caused Saturday night's collapse.

Weeping mourners are lining the narrow roads around the landfill as police try to block people from entering the site. Hundreds of waste-pickers work at the landfill every day, and others find cheap housing there.

The chief of clinical services at the Alert Hospital where the injured have been taken, Solomon Bussa, says about 54 people have received treatment. Many houses were buried under the rubble.