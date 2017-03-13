EU solves antitrust spat with Russia's state gas producer

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says Russia's state-owned gas producer, Gazprom, has committed to address concerns about its market dominance in the energy supply to Eastern Europe.

Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Monday that, "We believe that Gazprom's commitments will enable the free flow of gas in Central and Eastern Europe at competitive prices."

The issue is important to Eastern European countries, which import most of their gas from Russia and are worried about the political leverage that gives Moscow. The European Commission says that Gazprom has used that market dominance to obtain advantages on price and to control the pipelines through which its gas flows.

With Gazprom's new concessions, European countries will be able to resell their gas on to third countries. Gazprom will also stop fully controlling Bulgaria's pipeline.