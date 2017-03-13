Ex-Guinea military head extradited over stadium massacre

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The lawyer of a former Guinean military leader arrested in Senegal in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people says he has been extradited to Guinea.

Abubakar "Toumba" Diakite's lawyer Baba Diop says Diakite left Dakar on Sunday night. Diop criticized the move, saying a judgment was still pending on a January appeal against the extradition order.

Diakite led Guinea's presidential guard during the stadium massacre. An investigative commission later determined he was to blame for ordering the violence. An Interpol notice was issued for him five years ago.

He went into hiding later in 2009 after trying to assassinate coup leader Moussa "Dadis" Camara by shooting him in the head.

He was arrested in Senegal in December.