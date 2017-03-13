Trial in Spain begins for the killing of US pilgrim in 2015

MADRID (AP) — A man accused of killing an American woman who was walking along a pilgrimage route in Spain is going on trial.

Denise Pikka Thiem, a 41 year-old woman from Arizona, went missing in April 2015 in a rural area of northwestern Spain's Leon province while following the French route of the Camino de Santiago, a popular pilgrimage also called the St. James Way.

Five months later, police detained Miguel Angel Munoz, a 41 year-old man, who led investigators to the place where Thiem's body was partly buried. Munoz retracted a confession and is pleading innocent.

The trial opens Monday and Munoz is scheduled to appear the following day.

The public prosecutor has asked for 25 years of imprisonment for Munoz. The trial that is expected to last until April 3rd.