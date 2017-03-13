The Latest: No immediate Dutch reaction on Turkey protest

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on tension between Turkey and Western Europe (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The Dutch government had no immediate reaction to news that Turkey had summoned its top diplomat to protest the treatment of the two ministers and of Dutch-Turkish protesters outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday night, Dutch riot police were called in to end a protest by Turks in Amsterdam and arrested 13 people, said spokeswoman Marjolein Koek.

Media showed police with dogs and a water cannon being used to disperse protesters in western Amsterdam.

The Dutch government also has updated its travel advisory for Turkey, a popular vacation destination, warning travelers about the heightened diplomatic tensions. "Be alert and avoid gatherings and busy places throughout Turkey," the advisory warns.

___

11:25 a.m.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Netherlands' top diplomat to formally protest its treatment of a Turkish minister in that country over the weekend as well as what it said was "disproportionate" use of force against demonstrators in a protest that ensued.

The Ministry said the Dutch Embassy's charge d'affaires, Daan Feddo Huisinga, was called to the ministry where a senior official handed him two formal protest notes.

The first protested what it said practices that were contrary to international conventions, diplomatic courtesy, and diplomatic immunities and requested a written apology from the Dutch authorities, a ministry statement said. Turkey also reserved its right to seek compensation, the Dutch diplomat was told.

The second note protested the treatment of Turkish citizens who had gathered outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, saying "disproportionate force" had been used against "people using their right to peaceful gatherings. It added that Turkish nationals had been subjected to "inhumane and derogatory" treatment and called for those responsible to be identified and punished.

It was the third time that the Dutch diplomat has been summoned since tensions broke out between the two countries after two ministers were prevented from campaigning in the Netherlands.