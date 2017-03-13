The most beautiful college campuses in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- When making that all-important decision on where to go to college, the benefits of a beautiful campus shouldn’t be underestimated. Internet media outlet Daily View analyzed netizens’ discussions on social media and comments made on local media’s Facebook pages, and compiled a list of the top 100 most beautiful college campuses in Taiwan.

According to the results, Tunghai University in Taichung was named the most beautiful college campus in Taiwan, followed by National Sun Yat-sen University, National Taipei University, National Chiayi University and Asia University.

To the surprise of many, National Taipei University (NTPU) was selected as northern Taiwan’s most beautiful campus. Located in Sanxia, NTPU campus is away from the city’s hustle and bustle, which brings its students a relaxing and leisurely atmosphere when hitting the books.

Tunghai University (THU) is people’s first thought when considering beautiful campuses. Known for the romantic church on campus, THU is a famous wedding photo spot among couples as well as one of the most famous tourist spots in Taichung.

Located alongside the Kaohsiung Harbor, National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) campus faces the open waters of the Taiwan Strait. Sizihwan beach sits right on campus, which makes the campus one of the most beautiful in Taiwan.