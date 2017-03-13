Youth Park’s Space Fortress Slide is back to serve young residents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A children’s favorite playground facility, the Space Fortress Slide at Taipei’s Youth Park, is back to serve young residents after receiving a complete overhaul, according to the city’s Parks and Street Lights Office.

The upgrades of the spacecraft-themed slide complex, which has been standing for 30 years and a fun memory of many Taipei teenagers and adults in their 20s, include the replacement of the elastic cushion base surface with a sandbox and the addition of two new “castle pillars.”

According to experts, sandboxes allow children to contact sand with their hands, thereby stimulating the development of their brain, as well as their innovation and creativity. There are also faucets for kids and adults to rinse their hands and feet.

The overall appearance is also more space-like. Paintings of robots and space have been added to the interior parts on the first floor and the second floor “roof” of the complex.

Photo courtesy of Taipei's Parks and Street Lights Office

As a major sports park of the city, the Youth Park boasts a wide variety of sport facilities, including swimming pools, tennis courts, tennis drill walls, basketball courts, badminton courts, a baseball field, a golf practice range, a gym and a roller skating rink. There are also several playground facilities for kids, including the Space Fortress Slide.

Photo courtesy of Taipei's Parks and Street Lights Office

The site of the park was first developed during the Japanese occupation period. It was a military training site at beginning and later was converted into an airport. Since it was located in the south of the city in Wanhua District and corresponded to Sungshan Airport in the north, it was also called the South Airport.

In 1953, the Taipei Golf Club was founded here, and on March 29, 1974, Taipei City Government took over the court and renamed it Youth Park. The park was completely constructed in September 1977.

Covered with tall trees, particularly Araucaria cunninghamii and banyan trees, and big lawns, the shady park is also a popular place for family outing and having a picnic.