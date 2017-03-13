Convenience store franchise FamilyMart to accept Apple Pay

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- One of Taiwan’s largest convenience store franchises FamilyMart will start accepting Apple Pay in the near future, according to an Apple Daily report.

A FamilyMart employee commented on an online forum last Saturday that the store will start accepting mobile payments using Apple Pay as of March 15, 2017.

FamilyMart confirmed it signed up with Apple Pay and will incorporate the payment service, but said it was still waiting for Apple to inform them of the launch date of the mobile payment services.

FamilyMart holds a 29.5 percent share of Taiwan’s convenience store market, and has more than 3,038 stores in the country as of 2016, according to FamilyMart statistics.

In the future, iPhone and Apple Watch users in Taiwan will be able to use their electronic devices for mobile payment at stores through touch ID authentication, said Apple.

Apple's iPhone has grabbed nearly a 30 percent share of Taiwan’s smartphone market, said Kelly Hsieh (謝雨珊), senior analyst of the smartphone and telecommunication industry at Topology, a research arm of Taipei-based market research company TrendForce.

If Apple Pay receives positive ratings for user experience and information security, it might hold the potential to lead Taiwan's mobile payment market and transform existing forms of payment, she said.

Mobile payment has taken off in China following the widespread usage of Alipay in recent years, but the introduction of mobile payment systems has been much slower in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) approved seven banks in the country as providers of the digital wallet and mobile payment service on March 9, 2017.

The list of approved banks for digital payment services includes Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Cathay United Bank, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, CTBC Bank, First Commercial Bank, and Union Bank of Taiwan.

Standard Charter application in Taiwan is still under review, said the FSC.

Headquartered in London, Standard Charter, was named by Apple as its top banking partner in Taiwan among seven other banks in the statement announcing the launch of Apple Pay in Taiwan back in February.

The exact date of Apple Pay's availability in Taiwan remains uncertain, since it will depend on how Apple works with the banks.

Consumers need to be aware of whether credit cards issued by the approved banks can be used for the mobile payments, the FSC cautioned.

Taiwan is the 14th location to introduce the Apple Pay system. According to Apple other regions that have rolled out the mobile payment service include the U.S., UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, China, France, Russia, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Singapore and Japan.