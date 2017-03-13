Postelection dominoes create 5 open House seats

ATLANTA (AP) — The postelection dominoes of President Donald Trump's administration picks and a California Democratic appointment have created five openings in the House, and that means five special elections in the coming months.

It will take some Democratic upsets for this trial heat for 2018 to dent GOP control of the House, where Republicans have a 237-193 edge.

Republicans are defending four GOP-leaning seats — in Georgia, Montana, South Carolina and Kansas.

Democrats are protecting territory in a liberal California district.

Republicans say that puts pressure on Democrats to prove they can capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump. Democrats counter that it's merely a free opportunity to pick up a seat, maybe two, before next year's elections.