Delivery driver beaten by couple in Changhua for being late

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (黑貓宅) driver was beaten by a couple in Yuanlin, Changhua County, on Sunday afternoon because he was two hours late.

The incident was first uploaded to the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) with photos of the driver being forced to kowtow for forgiveness. The man reportedly kowtowed for 10 minutes.

The 60-year-old couple kicked the part-time delivery driver who had only been working for the company for three months and was unfamiliar with some routes in the area. The couple denied forcing the driver to kowtow when questioned by police and made no mention of kicking him either, according to an Apple Daily report.

According to local police, the delivery driver was late because Yamato Transport was short staffed on the weekend and that the couple refused to sign for the delivery due to the delay, which led to an argument. The delivery driver reportedly threw down is helmet, which almost hit the man, and yelled, “I know where you live,” after which the couple attacked the man.

According to an ETtoday article, the delivery driver also called the woman a “bitch” and other insults. The couple’s daughter claims that the delivery did not arrive until four hours after the promised time and after her father called the company to complain. She also said that the delivery man threatened her parents before the fight ensued.

After police arrived, they told the man to stand, but he refused and continued sobbing on the ground. Police contacted the company and convinced the couple to finally sign for the goods, which were reportedly the woman’s medication.

Netizens admonished the couple for their actions, with some saying “It’s too much to make him kowtow” and that the incident is “humiliating.” Some questioned how urgent the package could be that such a delay would incite such a response. They were also concerned that police were seen in the photo standing by as the driver knelt on the ground.

A Yamato Transport spokesperson denied that there was a staff shortage that led to the delivery being delayed. A company lawyer said that customers should report all delays or damaged deliveries to Yamato Transport but must still sign for goods. He added that the company will do its best to ensure the safety of its employees and will not tolerate such abuse by customers.