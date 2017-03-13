Malaysia says it will give Kim's family time to claim body

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says it will give relatives of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother two to three weeks to claim his body before deciding what to do with it.

Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam died after two women smeared his face with a banned nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur's airport last month.

North Korea rejects the findings and has demanded the body back. Pyongyang also has refused to acknowledge that Kim Jong Nam was the victim and has referred to him as Kim Chol, the name on the passport Kim was carrying when he was attacked.

On Friday, Malaysian police confirmed that Kim Chol and Kim Jong Nam was the same person.

Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said Monday that Malaysia now hopes Kim's family members will claim the body.