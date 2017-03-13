BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA - Malaysia's health minister said Monday that the government will give relatives of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother two to three weeks to claim his body before deciding what to do with it. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — The senior advisers to ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye offered to resign on Monday, news reports said, three days after the country's Constitutional Court formally ended her rule over a corruption scandal. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 400 words, photos.

GLOBAL CORAL DIE-OFF — There were startling colors here just a year ago, a dazzling array of life beneath the waves. Now this Maldivian reef is dead, killed by the stress of rising ocean temperatures. What's left is a haunting expanse of gray, a scene repeated in reefs across the globe in what has fast become a full-blown ecological catastrophe. By Elena Becatoros. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-SHADOW AND LIGHT - China's ceremonial parliament and its official advisory body traditionally hold their annual sessions at Beijing's Great Hall of the People during the first two weeks of March, a time when the Chinese capital is finally emerging from the long winter freeze. SENT: 200 words, photo gallery.

CHINA-HONG KONG-POLITICS - Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has been appointed to the ceremonial post of vice chairman of China's top political advisory body ahead of his expected departure from office in July. SENT: 300 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY - SENT: 270 words, photo gallery.

JAPAN-SAUDI ARABIA - King Salman and hundreds of business leaders from Saudi Arabia are in Japan for talks mainly expected to focus on economic ties. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 300 words, photos.

HSBC-NEW CHAIRMAN — HSBC says it's tapping the head of Asian life insurer AIA Group to be its chairman, turning to an outsider to for a job it has traditionally filled from within its own ranks. SENT: 200 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares started the week on a high note in Asia on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report helped drive benchmarks higher on Wall Street. A report of weakness in machinery orders in January cast a pall over trading in Tokyo. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 400 words, photos.

