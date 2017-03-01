Taiwan stocks gain as Fed hints at rate increases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange rose 0.72% today to close at 9,697.34, reversing two days of losses at the end of last week and nearing the 9,700-point benchmark, buoyed by positive positive domestic and U.S. economic data.

Markets across the region gained ground today after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it will likely raise rates again, with hikes in March, June and December expected.

A Bloomberg survey of 45 economists projected a median estimate of three quarter-point rate hikes this year, up from two rate hikes in a survey conducted a month earlier. The estimate matches the median from Fed policymakers’ December forecast.

The same survey found that a majority of economists believe U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies will be more positive than negative, with only 23 percent predicting policies to have a negative impact on the economy.

Markets moved higher as investors see the rate hike predictions as an indication of a stronger economy. The sentiment comes after a string of positive economic news in the U.S. and Taiwan, including last week’s news that the U.S. jobs number beat expectations and Taiwan’s February exports increased for the fifth consecutive month.