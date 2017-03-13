AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye cry during a rally opposing her impeachment n
In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, photo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter celebrates as their party leads in state elections in U
In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, photo, bereaved family members bow in front of the altar for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthq
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, photo, women carry umbrellas as they march during a rally marking International Women's Day in Manila
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, an Indian widow smeared with colors play Holi at the Gopinath temple, in Vrindavan, 180 kilomet
In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, Tibetan women throw barley flour in the air during the 58th anniversary of the failed uprising i
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, Indonesian youths share cold drinks near a mural depicting an elderly woman painted by British
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, South Korea's Lee Dae-ho is hit by a pitch off Taiwan's pitcher Pan Wei-lun during the second i
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, hospitality staff hold signs to guide delegates as they leave following a plenary session of th
In this Sunday, March 5, 2017, photo, hospitality staff pose for photos on Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress held
In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, photo, a nomadic Gujjar girl plays on a horse cart after collecting bricks on the outskirts of Jammu, I
In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo, the North Korean flag is seen behind barbed wire on top of a wall at the North Korean Embassy i
In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, photo, art painting "The Slavs in Their Original Homeland" as part of "The Slav Epic" painted by Czech
In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, protesters react after hearing the Constitutional Court's verdict during a rally calling for imp
In this Saturday, March 11, 2017 photo, protesters set off fireworks during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park G
South Korea's Constitutional Court removed President Park Geun-hye from office in a unanimous ruling last week over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil and worsened an already-serious national divide. The decision capped a stunning fall for the country's first female leader, who rode a wave of lingering conservative nostalgia for her late dictator father to victory in 2012, only to see her presidency crumble as millions of furious protesters filled the nation's streets.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, India's governing Hindu nationalist party won landslide victories in key state legislative elections that are seen as a referendum on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly 3-year-old government. Leaders from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, would boost Modi's chances of winning another term as India's prime minister in 2019 elections.
Japan marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami disaster in which more than 18,000 people died or went missing.
Hundreds of activists from left-wing women's groups protested at the U.S. Embassy in Manila, where they burned a mock U.S. flag with President Donald Trump's image, before joining a bigger rally outside the presidential palace on International Women's Day. In both rallies, they demanded an end to the presence of visiting U.S. troops and a crackdown against illegal drugs by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that has left thousands of drug suspects dead.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.